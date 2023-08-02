Siddharth Roy Kapur's birthday special: Best films backed by him

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 02, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film producer and former president of the Producers Guild of India, turned 49 today (August 2). From the Oscar-nominated film Chhello Show to the National Award-winning films Haider and Barfi!, Roy Kapur has backed some of the best films in Bollywood as well as regional languages. On his birthday, we curate some of his best movies that you shouldn't miss.

'Chhello Show'

The coming-of-age Gujarati drama Chhello Show (Last Film Show), was nominated for the 95th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. It premiered at the 20th Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021. The story centers around Samay, a nine-year-old boy from the Gujarati village of Chalala, who spends his whole summer viewing films from the projection booth of a dilapidated cinema theater.

'The Sky Is Pink'

The 2019 Hindi biographical romantic comedy-drama film The Sky Is Pink stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf. Based on Aisha Chaudhary, who had severe combined immunodeficiency and pulmonary fibrosis in real life, the film chronicles the journey of her parents, Aditi (Chopra Jonas) and Niren (Akhtar), as they negotiate their marriage while coping with their daughter's illness.

'Dangal'

The 2016 biographical sports drama film Dangal starring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, and Sakshi Tanwar has won several national and international accolades. The film narrates the story of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his two wrestler daughters- Geeta and Babita Phogat, who struggle for victory at the Commonwealth Games despite social discrimination.

'Haider'

The 2014 Hindi crime thriller film Haider, starring Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, Shraddha Kapoor, and late actor Irrfan Khan, has won five National Awards, among other international accolades. Haider is a contemporary adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy Hamlet and is set in the insurgency-stricken Kashmir conflicts of 1995. It is also based on the memoir Curfewed Night by Basharat Peer.

'Shahid'

Starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead, the 2012 Hindi biographical drama Shahid is based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi assassinated in 2010. Hansal Mehta won a National Award for Best Director and Rao won for Best Actor. The film premiered at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival and was screened at several international film festivals.

