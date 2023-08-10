#BoxOfficeBuzz: Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' predicted to have Rs. 37 crore opening

Written by Aikantik Bag August 10, 2023 | 02:14 pm 1 min read

'Jailer' is running in theaters now

Megastar Rajinikanth is an emotion for Tamil cinema lovers and whenever his film releases, it's more like a festival. Jailer received a similar response and as per the buzz, the movie is set to be the next blockbuster. The action entertainer premiered on Thursday at the global level and the pulse is quite strong. Now, reports regarding its first-day box office collection are here.

'Jailer' is on a money-minting spree

As per industry tracker Ormax Media, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is set to rake in Rs. 37.2 crore in India. This prediction includes the gross collection of all language versions of the film. Considering a Thursday, it's a humongous collection. The movie is produced by Sun Pictures and it also stars Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mohanlal, among others.

