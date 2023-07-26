#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Oppenheimer' lags behind globally

Written by Aikantik Bag July 26, 2023 | 11:38 am 1 min read

'Oppenheimer' box office collection

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has been one of the most ambitious projects of all time and the ace director has delivered up to the expectations. It clashed with Barbie at the box office and has managed to rake in $209.3M globally. The collection has been less as it is an R-rated film. In India, the film has been working like magic at the box office.

Aiming Rs. 100 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Cillian Murphy-headlined film earned Rs. 6.25 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 62 crore in India. The movie received positive reviews from critics too. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and Matt Damon, among others. The project is bankrolled by Nolan, Emma Thomas, and Charles Roven.

