After 'Tenet,' John David Washington stars in another sci-fi movie

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on May 07, 2021, 01:12 pm

Actor John David Washington will be teaming up with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards for a new movie.

It is a science-fiction film titled True Love.

This will be Washington's second foray into the sci-fi genre after Christopher Nolan's Tenet.

New Regency has decided to finance the project. The first development about this film came out in February 2020.

Details

Here's what we know about 'True Love' so far

The plot details about the upcoming movie are rather limited, but we know it is set in the near future.

It is an original sci-fi project written and directed by Edwards. Kiri Hart serves as the producer along with Edwards.

Washington will star in the lead role.

Since the project is in its initial stages, more details are still awaited.

Information

'True Love' will be Edwards's fourth film

Edwards came into the spotlight with his critically acclaimed directorial debut Monsters in 2010.

He later directed Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

His blockbusters have earned a combined total of $1.5 billion at the box office.

True Love will be his fourth movie.

He revealed that George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, and Quentin Tarantino are his biggest inspirations for filmmaking.

Projects

Washington's rise to stardom is nothing short of inspirational

Washington has been a part of an incredible Hollywood journey so far.

His performance was widely praised in the Oscar-winning Spike Lee movie BlacKkKlansman.

He was also recently seen in Academy Award winner Tenet and the Netflix romantic drama Malcolm And Marie, opposite Zendaya.

Washington will be starring in the highly anticipated David O. Russell film alongside Christian Bale and Margot Robbie.

Trivia

Things you may not know about the 'Tenet' hero

He is the son of actor Denzel Washington and singer Pauletta Washington.

Washington had his first onscreen role at 9. He acted alongside his father in the biopic Malcolm X.

He was an extremely gifted football player, but his career came to an end after an injury in 2013.

Washington admitted that he fainted when he saw himself on TV for the first time.