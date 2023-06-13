Entertainment

Kamal Haasan-H Vinoth's 'KH233' to revolve around farming: Reports

Written by Aikantik Bag June 13, 2023 | 01:16 pm 1 min read

'KH233' to revolve around farming

Megastar Kamal Haasan is one of the best Indian actors ever. The actor has worked across industries and even after 230 films, he's delivering blockbusters like Vikram. The actor is set to star in H Vinoth's next, tentatively titled KH233. The director-actor duo recently met farmers from the Traditional Rice Conservation Centre to discuss their film. And, more details have emerged about the biggie.

Haasan is set to don the role of a farmer

Reportedly, the upcoming film will be based on farmers and Haasan is set to don the role of a farmer. The duo met the farmers to seek suggestions to make the script crisper, reportedly. Tentatively, the project will go on floors in October and actor Vijay Sethupathi has also been roped in for a key role. Haasan is currently filming Indian 2 with Shankar.

