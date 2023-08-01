Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2's theatrical runtime locked

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2's theatrical runtime locked

Written by Aikantik Bag August 01, 2023 | 04:49 pm 1 min read

Know how long 'OMG 2' will be

OMG 2 is touted to be a game-changer for superstar Akshay Kumar, who was having a drought at the box office. The film was going through some tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) regarding its certification. Now, reports are rife that the film has received an 'A' certificate with some minor audio cuts. The movie will release on August 11.

Runtime, theme, and cast of the film

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted an exclusive tweet and revealed the certification. He also mentioned that the movie's runtime will be 156 minutes. The movie revolves around sex education and has mythological and religious figures in it. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Arun Govil, Govind Namdev, and Yami Gautam Dhar﻿. Fans are quite excited about this upcoming social drama.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline