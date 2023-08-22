#35YearsOfSalmanKhan: 5 films that made him 1990's heartthrob

Entertainment

#35YearsOfSalmanKhan: 5 films that made him 1990's heartthrob

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 22, 2023 | 10:52 am 2 min read

Salman Khan made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role in Rekha-led 'Biwi Ho To Aisi' which was released on August 22, 1988

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan entered the film industry with Biwi Ho To Aisi 35 years ago, on this day. Though his debut movie's genre was far from what he has become a master of, over these three decades, he soon became every girl's (and boy's) favorite. As he celebrates his work anniversary, we take a look at the '90s films that shaped his career.

'Maine Pyar Kiya'

Though Khan made his Bollywood debut with Biwi Ho To Aisi, he tasted success only with Maine Pyar Kiya. Apart from giving us many memorable songs and dialogues ("Dosti ka ek usool hai madam, no sorry no thank you"), it gave us the iconic actor-director duo of Khan and Sooraj Barjatya. The film went on to become a cult romance in Indian cinema.

'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'

For every '90s kid, especially for every Salman Khan fan ever, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! holds a very special place- whether it is for its story, the music, Khan and Madhuri Dixit's chemistry, or Tuffy. Released in the year 1994, the movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year. It won multiple awards including Best Actor for Khan.

'Hum Saath-Saath Hain'

Barjatya and Khan's third successful collaboration came with Hum Saath-Saath Hain which featured an ensemble cast comprising Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Monish Bahl, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Mahesh Thakur, and Neelam. The 1999 family drama was reportedly the first Bollywood movie that was played in Canadian theaters, including at least six shows in Toronto.

'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'

With Kajol playing the opposite lead, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya was directed by Sohail Khan and also featured Dharmendra and Arbaaz Khan in pivotal roles. Marking the first collaboration between Khan and Kajol, the film is best remembered for the song O O Jaane Jaana, and Khan opting to go topless in a film for the first time.

'Andaz Apna Apna'

The most iconic movie of Khan's career, which gained cult status with time, is Andaz Apna Apna. Other than Khan, this Rajkumar Santoshi directorial also featured Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor were seen in supporting roles. One of the best Hindi comedy films, it did average business at the box office.

Share this timeline