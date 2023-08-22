Happy birthday, Somin: Tracing KARD vocalist's journey within K-pop universe

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 22, 2023 | 09:55 am 3 min read

K-pop artist Jeon So-min celebrates her 27th birthday on Tuesday

K-pop craze is undeniably at an all-time high, as is the cutthroat competition within the industry. However, amid the emergence of new groups and artists, Jeon So-min—famously known as Somin—has managed to establish a distinctive identity, and has garnered recognition as the vocalist of the co-ed group KARD. On Somin's 27th birthday on Tuesday, let's delve into her journey within the realm of K-pop.

Somin became a trainee when she was just 14

Somin's journey commenced when her mother enrolled her in a dance academy with the intention of encouraging her to become outgoing. As she explored dance, her passion for it grew! This journey took a significant turn when she auditioned for DSP Media and successfully cleared multiple audition rounds. At the age of 14, Somin embarked on her path as a trainee under the agency.

Somin debuted in the girl group Puretty

In January 2012, DSP media announced the debut of Purrety—a sister group to the well-known acts KARA and Rainbow. This girl group marked Somin's debut as a member, which was established in South Korea but was primarily active in Japan. Despite their initial steps, Puretty faced a setback and eventually disbanded in 2014—prior to having the opportunity to make their debut in South Korea.

When Somin took part in KARA Project

Post the disbandment of Puretty, Somin, alongside fellow Puretty members, namely Yoon Chae-kyung and Cho Shi-yoon, took part in the KARA Project. This television show aimed at identifying new members to join the established girl group KARA. Throughout the show, Somin showcased her remarkable talents, making her mark in the competition. However, she secured third place, ultimately resulting in her elimination from the competition.

Her journey with the popular co-ed group KARD

Shortly after the KARA project—in 2015—Somin joined another girl group, April. Before making it big in the group, she left within months of joining to focus on her studies. The artist's journey took a significant turn in 2017 when she became a part of a co-ed group, KARD, which was marked by the release of three pre-debut singles, and the mini-album titled, Hola Hola.

The vocalist embarked on her YouTube journey in 2019

"I've always been a fan of YouTube! Then I had an offer from The Next Beauty Creator and it's how I started my personal YouTube channel," shared Somin in an interview back in 2021. In The Next Beauty Creator, a total of seven artists uploaded fresh content every Tuesday—and vied for the most views—all with the goal of attaining the Next Beauty Creator title.

