Written by Tanvi Gupta August 07, 2023 | 02:15 am 3 min read

Actor Maggie Wheeler celebrates her 62nd birthday on Monday

Whenever we think about the beloved sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, the high-pitched voice of Janice, played by Maggie Wheeler, always comes to mind. Despite having little screen time, Janice remains one of the most beloved characters in the show—which aired from 1994 to 2004—thanks to her perfect character arc. On Wheeler's 62nd birthday, we delve into some lesser-known facts about Janice shared by the actor herself.

Janice wasn't supposed to be recurring character!

This might sound sad, but, Wheeler, once in an interview, revealed that she initially auditioned for a "one-shot guest spot" by delivering a quirky line, "Moose and squirrel, squirrel and moose, I got you these socks." Yes, that's what she did in her audition! To her surprise, she impressed everyone with her personality so much that her audition led to a recurring role.

How Wheeler came up with Janice's iconic laugh

It may come as a surprise to many, but the credit for Janice's annoying laughter goes to none other than her on-screen—on-again, off-again boyfriend—Matthew Perry. In an interview with OK! Magazine, Wheeler revealed that it was an incredible challenge to maintain a "straight face" while acting alongside Perry. Therefore, to avoid cracking up at his insanely creative jokes, Wheeler ingeniously devised Janice's unforgettable laughter.

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' producers used to keep Janice's entrance secret

While watching F.R.I.E.N.D.S, there were multiple times we got pleasantly surprised by the sudden appearance of Janice! Well, that surprise was not just for the TV audience but also for the live studio audiences. In an interview, Wheeler shared that the production team would go to great lengths to keep her appearance a "secret" and would keep her hidden until the last possible moment.

We could've had Janice spin-off! (slow tears)

OH, MY GOD! Just like Matt LeBlanc—who played Joey Tribbiani—got a spin-off after F.R.I.E.N.D.S ended in 2004, the same way, Janice's character could've had her own spin-off! Wheeler once shared that one of her British writer friends had an idea for a comedy reality series starring Janice as a "therapist" solving others' problems. It was an exciting concept, but unfortunately, it never materialized.

What has Wheeler been up to since 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' ended?

After her memorable stint as Janice, Wheeler appeared in several guest roles in various shows, including How I Met Your Mother, Without A Trace, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Californication, and Shameless. Wheeler also established herself as a talented voice actor; she lent her unique voice to animated projects like, The Addams Family, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TV series).

