Prime Video's docuseries on AP Dhillon gets release date

Written by Aikantik Bag August 02, 2023 | 05:17 pm 1 min read

'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind' to premiere on August 18

AP Dhillon has become a part of our daily playlists! The Punjabi pop star has become a global sensation for his distinct music and soothing lyrics. Now, the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video has announced a docuseries titled AP Dhillon: First of a Kind exploring the singer's musical journey. The docuseries is set to premiere on August 18.

Crux of the docuseries

The upcoming series will explore Dhillon's journey from India to Canada- his initial struggle with cultural differences and language barriers. The makers also posted an unseen video of the Dil Nu singer which was reportedly shot on Dhillon's last night in India. Fans are super excited about this series and to know about this phenomenal singer's journey so far!

