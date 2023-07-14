K-pop artist Jung Seung-hwan's military enlistment date revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag July 14, 2023 | 09:23 pm 1 min read

Jung Seung-hwan's military enlistment date is out

K-pop is one of the most followed music industries globally, and fans monitor every activity of their favorite K-pop stars keenly. In the latest development, South Korean singer Jung Seung-hwan is set to leave for the country's mandatory military enlistment soon. The pop star's agency Antenna has released a statement regarding the same. Jung will start his enlistment on July 17.

No official fan meet will take place

The agency shared a statement that read, "Jung Seung Hwan will enter the army recruit training center on July 17, where he will receive basic military training, and then he will be serving in the military band." The statement mentioned that there would be no official fan event before his enlistment and requested them to respect the artist's family's privacy.

Here's what Antenna posted on Twitter

