B.I drops 'Love or Loved' poster: Exploring K-pop rapper's artistry

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 15, 2023 | 02:28 pm 2 min read

B.I drops the new poster for 'Love or Loved' Pt. 2 album

Kim Hanbin, professionally known as B.I, is a multi-hyphenate South Korean personality who has wowed fans with his incredible artistry. On Saturday, the rapper-singer-songwriter-producer triggered a wave of excitement as he unveiled the poster of the second part of his album—Love or Loved—set to be released in October. Having gained popularity as a member of the K-pop group iKON, here's everything about B.I.

B.I debuted in 2015 as a member of the boy band iKON. However, in 2019, the musician left the group after it was revealed that he had purchased illegal drugs. This revelation led to legal consequences under Korea's strict drug laws, resulting in a three-year suspended prison sentence and four-year probation in 2021. This means the Korean rapper is currently on probation until 2025.

In the Love or Loved Pt. 2 teaser poster, unveiled on Saturday, the rapper is depicted suspended in the air, forming a magnificent and majestic silhouette. The second part marks the culmination of B.I's Love or Loved project, which unfolded with the pre-release single BTBT in May 2022, and later, part one of Love or Loved was released in November of the same year.

B.I's 'To Die For' album was released in June

Before B.I announced part two of Love or Loved, the rapper released his second full-length album, To Die For, on June 1—exactly two years after his debut album, Waterfall. One unique aspect of the album which was widely appreciated was its unconventional approach to music videos. Instead of typical three-to-five-minute music videos, the album presented nine tracks in a one-minute special "episode film" format.

B.I participated in the Mnet reality survival show—WIN: Who Is Next—in 2013 as a contestant representing Team B. Despite Team A's victory, B.I continued as a trainee under YG Entertainment. In 2014, he participated in another show, Show Me the Money 3. During the course of that show, he released the digital single Be I—the first single from the show to top several charts.

