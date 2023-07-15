Want to watch Yugo Sako's 'Ramayana' theatrically? Sign this form!

Entertainment

Want to watch Yugo Sako's 'Ramayana' theatrically? Sign this form!

Written by Isha Sharma July 15, 2023 | 01:46 pm 3 min read

Would you like to watch the anime 'Ramayana' in theaters?

When the heavily criticized film Adipurush was released, Indian cinephiles immediately started comparing it to Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and Yugo Sako-Ram Mohan's Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama. The latter couldn't be released in India due to the Babri Masjid riots. However, now, the team has asked the Indian audience for support so the 1992 film can finally see the (theatrical) light of day.

Why does this story matter?

Adipurush's alleged misrepresentation of mythological figures, pedestrian dialogues, lack of imaginative detailing, and urban characters didn't sit right with the Indian audience, who even protested on the roads against the film, claiming their religious sentiments had been hurt. This triggered another conversation—about how Sako, despite hailing from Japan—co-directed a film that appealed to the Indian audience effectively and struck all the right chords.

Mythological epic is ready with 4K version

The film's official Twitter account has uploaded a Google Form that said, "This is the request form for fans in India for Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, the anime film co-produced by Japan and India." "Please kindly let us know what you would like to enjoy in the high-quality 4K digitally remastered version, which has never been released in India before," it added.

Form offers several options to makers

Besides the Google Form, the makers have asked Twitter users to pick one from 20 most-populated Indian cities where they would prefer to watch it. A similar poll is being run on YouTube. In the aforementioned form, the makers have asked viewers, if not in theaters, whether they would like to watch it on TV, read a book about it, or own its merchandise.

Fans already can't wait to watch film

The first tweet in this thread has been viewed over 18K times so far, and people have responded enthusiastically, asking the makers to collaborate with Indian distributors. One fan tweeted, "Dream to watch it on a huge [1.85:1] aspect ratio screen. People will flood the theatres. It's great that the movie studio is ready with a 4K DCP but annoying that cinemas are ignoring!"

Know more about movie's voice cast, crew

The film was co-produced by Japan and India and co-directed by Sako, Koichi Sasaki, and Mohan (known as the father of Indian animation). As it wasn't released theatrically in India, the movie was dubbed in Hindi and aired on DD National. It is available on YouTube. Amrish Puri (Ravana), Arun Govil (Rama), and Shatrughan Sinha (narrator) were part of the Hindi version's voice cast.

Share this timeline