Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 15, 2023 | 12:29 pm 2 min read

'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' was released in theaters on Wednesday

Tom Cruise's highly-anticipated action flick Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, or Mission: Impossible 7, finally hit the theaters on Wednesday. In India, the film has been released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Speaking of its collections, despite a weekday release, it has been raking in crores at the Indian box office, crossing Rs. 30 crore within three days of its release.

Why does this story matter?

Dead Reckoning is the seventh installment in the much-loved MI franchise starring Cruise. It has been split into two parts, with the second part of Dead Reckoning slated for release next year. It was delayed due to the global pandemic. The first Mission: Impossible movie was released in 1996, while the previous one, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, hit cinema halls in 2018.

Friday collections witnessed slight jump

In India, MI 7 opened to Rs. 12.25 crore on Wednesday. Following this, however, the collections saw a drop on Thursday as it reached Rs. 8.75 crore. However, on Friday, it once again picked up the pace and saw a jump in its collections, earning Rs. 9.25 crore. The total collections in India now stand at Rs. 30.25 crores, said reports.

'MI 7' raked in $52.2M in the US

On the third day of its theatrical release, the movie successfully collected $16M (estimates) on Friday in the US, taking the total collections in its domestic market to $52.5M. Over the weekend, it is anticipated to earn $76M in the US, said a Deadline report. Reportedly, the record for the highest box office debut among MI films is held by MI 2 ($78.8M).

Everything to know about 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Starring Cruise in the lead as Ethan, an agent of Impossible Missions Force (IMF), the film also features Hayley Atwell. It is directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who previously helmed the last two installments of the franchise: Rogue Nation and Fallout. Reportedly, Dead Reckoning is jointly produced by McQuarrie, Cruise, David Ellison, JJ Abrams, and Jake Meyers.

