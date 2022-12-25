Lifestyle

5 weird Christmas traditions from around the world

Swedes watch Donald Duck show on Christmas Eve

While it may have started as a solely Christian festival, people from around the world have added their touch to Christmas with their own traditions along the way. From having a sauna session to sharing a meal at KFC, these unusual Christmas Day traditions are sure to pique your curiosity. Here is the list of the world's five weirdest Christmas traditions.

Kentucky for Christmas in Japan

Back in the '70s, the American fast-food restaurant chain Kentucky Fried Chicken, popularly known as KFC, introduced a festive marketing campaign in Japan. Their slogan "Kurisumasu ni wa kentakkii!" (Kentucky for Christmas!) created a trend among the Japanese to head to their local KFC outlet for a special Christmas meal. This trend gradually grew into a tradition with time!

Christmas sauna in Finland

Christmas sauna is perhaps one of the oldest Christmas traditions in Finland. Traditionally, many families in Finland bathe in a sauna in the afternoon on the special occasion of Christmas. The sauna session is a moment when everyone can enjoy the peace and quiet and cleanse their body and mind. After the sauna session, the Finnish people head out for evening celebrations.

La Befana, the witch, in Italy

In Italy, nobody bothers about Santa Claus. La Befana, the witch, is the one who searches every house for children and leaves candies and chocolates for the good children and just a lump of coal for the bad ones. The witch arrives on the morning of the Epiphany, and Italians celebrate her arrival with panettone and pandoro, traditional Italian holiday cakes.

Donald Duck show in Sweden

Many families in Sweden sit down in front of their televisions on Christmas Day to watch the 1958 Walt Disney Donald Duck show. The show is called "Donald Duck and his friends wish you a Merry Christmas," or as the Swedes say, "Kalle Anka och hans vänner önskar God Jul." The tradition dates back to the 1960s when televisions were new in trend.

Krampus, the bad Santa in Austria

In Austria, Krampus, the devil, accompanies St. Nicholas, or Santa Claus, on the night of Epiphany to search for homes with children. The well-behaved children are rewarded with gifts like oranges, dry fruits, and chocolates, while the ones who misbehave receive punishment from Krampus with birch rods. There are terrifying masked figures out in public places scaring kids and adults alike with frightening pranks.