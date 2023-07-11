Entertainment

BLACKPINK creates record with 'Born Pink' tour

Written by Aikantik Bag July 11, 2023 | 05:32 pm 1 min read

BLACKPINK creates another record

BLACKPINK is one of the most followed K-pop artists globally and the girl group is on a record-breaking spree. The band is on a world tour and has reached another milestone with the Born Pink tour. Reportedly, the tour has sold over one million tickets and has emerged as the first-ever female Asian act to achieve this feat.

Around 20 shows are left in the tour

Interestingly, the group has done 44 shows yet and has amassed $186.7M. The group has 20 more shows left and is set to break more such records. The group is touring with their recently released album of the same name. After dominating the US and Europe, they are currently touring Asian countries. Fans are showering love for their favorite quartet all around the globe.

