Written by Aikantik Bag August 03, 2023 | 12:44 pm 1 min read

'Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's Wife' featuring Demi Lovato is releasing on Friday

K-pop as a genre is getting bigger day by day and over time Korean stars have been collaborating with many global artists. Now LE SSERAFIM is set to release a new version of Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's Wife and it will feature the American pop star Demi Lovato. The makers have dropped the visualization teaser and it looks quite promising.

Release date and time of the track

The track is set to release on Friday at 1:00pm KST. The teaser has a gothic touch infused with a peppy feel. The track is a definite mood lifter and it promises another chartbuster. The original track is a part of the group's first studio album UNFORGIVEN. The experimental pop album was released by Source Music and received love from many worldwide.

