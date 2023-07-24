ESPN's Shaka Hislop gains consciousness after collapsing during live show

Written by Aikantik Bag July 24, 2023 | 10:49 am 1 min read

Shaka Hislop is conscious and being attended by medics

Former Newcastle United FC goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, aged 54, collapsed and fainted during a pre-match coverage of Real Madrid and AC Milan. The footballer represented ESPN as an analyst. He was attended by the medics on the ground after he suddenly wobbled and lost balance. Later, Dan Thomas of ESPN informed fans on Twitter that Hislop is conscious and doing better.

Thomas spoke about Hislop's health

Thomas tweeted, "Shaka is conscious. The medics are looking after him." During the halftime presentation, Thomas spoke about Hislop's health, and said, "He's conscious he's talking. I think he's a little embarrassed about it all he says he's apologized profusely—not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him." Wishing the ace goalkeeper a speedy recovery!

