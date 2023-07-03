Entertainment

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan halts activities citing health reasons; agency shares statement

July 03, 2023

K-pop is one of the fastest-growing genres in the world. The artists enjoy a massive fan following globally and their ardent listeners keep track of every single move of their favorite stars. SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan is set to take a break from work citing health reasons. The pop star's agency PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed the same and released a statement.

The agency stated, "Seungkwan recently visited the hospital due to feeling unwell, and the medical staff advised him to take the necessary time to rest and recover. The agency felt that it would be better for him to focus on recovering his health for the time being as recommended by the medical staff." He will not perform at TMEA 2023 and SEVENTEEN's Follow tour.

