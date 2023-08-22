Happy birthday, Chiranjeevi: Exploring Telugu superstar's highest-grossing films to date

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 22, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Prolific actor Chiranjeevi celebrates his 68th birthday on Tuesday

Chiranjeevi—a name that resonates with the echoes of Indian cinema's glorious history—has transcended the boundaries, effortlessly switching between the hues of drama, action, and romance. The actor, in his four-decade-long career, has starred in more than 150 feature films, and doesn't need to prove why he is numero uno at the box office! On his 68th birthday on Tuesday, we gather his highest-grossing films.

'Gharana Mogudu'

The year 1992 marked a monumental chapter in Chiranjeevi's cinematic journey, with the release of Gharana Mogudu. The film's resounding success made it the first Telugu movie to cross the Rs. 10cr threshold at the box office and also earned the honor of being showcased at the 1993 International Film Festival of India. Interestingly, this film garnered Chiranjeevi the title of India's highest-paid actor.

'Indra'

Chiranjeevi began a new decade by starring in Indra (2002), which marked a significant milestone in his career, as the film shattered his previous box office records in Tollywood. Mounted on a budget of Rs. 10cr, the film achieved the distinction of being an "Industry Hit." The film was released in Tamil as Indhiran and in Hindi as Indra: The Tiger widening its reach.

'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'

If you are a die-hard fan of Chiranjeevi, then the 2017's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a must-watch! The film draws inspiration from the life of Indian independence activist Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and boasts a star-studded cast including Chiranjeevi in the titular role, alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. With an impressive Rs. 240cr collection, it stands as one of the highest-grossing films of Chiranjeevi.

'Waltair Veerayya'

In January, Waltair Veerayya—starring Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja—graced the theaters. While it garnered mixed reviews from critics, the movie managed to achieve remarkable milestones, by emerging as one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2023, after Adipurush, and also secured a distinctive position by becoming the only Indian film at that time to make its way onto the North American Top 10 movies list.

'Khaidi No. 150'

A few years after the release of the highly acclaimed 2014 Tamil film Kaththi, Chiranjeevi chose to remake the same film in Telugu as his comeback project—a decision that coincidentally marked his 150th film as an actor. Titled Khaidi No. 150—the film opened in theaters with positive reviews and went on to become the second highest-grossing Telugu film of 2017—amassing Rs. 164cr gross.

