Written by Isha Sharma August 22, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

Happy 38th birthday to Devoleena Bhattacharjee!

Indian audience best knows Devoleena Bhattacharjee as the calm, docile, and obedient Gopi bahu on Star Plus's Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, the Assamese-Bengali artist was a jewelry designer before she decided to shift gears and foray into the acting industry. As the popular TV, reality star turns 38, we take a look at her work on Hindi television.

'Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto'

Bhattacharjee made her acting debut with the daily soap opera Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto, which starred Ankita Sharma and Aditya Redij in the lead roles. She played Gurbani "Bani" Dhillon, one of the sisters of Preeto, played by Sharma. The serial aired on Imagine TV between July 2011 and April 2012. Mahima Makwana, Pavitra Punia, Kanan Malhotra, Shailesh Gulabani, and Ujjwal Rana co-starred.

'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'

She found nationwide recognition after she starred in the long-running TV serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, where she replaced Giaa Manek and played Gopi Kapadia Modi, one of the central characters of the show. The serial may have been over-the-top, but it was a staple in several Indian households who wanted to know all about the life of the affluent Modi family!

'Bigg Boss'

Bhattacharjee shares a unique record with Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi Sawant since all three of them have appeared in three seasons each of Bigg Boss as contestants. She was a part of the 13th (she had to exit due to a medical emergency), the 14th (she replaced Eijaz Khan as his proxy), and the 15th season (she was a wild card entrant).

'Comedy Class,' 'Kumkum Bhagya': Her special appearances on popular shows

In addition to partaking in the aforementioned shows, she was also seen in multiple TV programs as a special guest. These include the serials Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and the reality show Comedy Classes where she reprised her role as Gopi. She also appeared on Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

