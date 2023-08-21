Meet these Hollywood stars who are siblings

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 21, 2023 | 06:33 pm 2 min read

Some talents do run in the family and these Hollywood celebrity siblings are proof of that. From the popular siblings like the Hemsworth and Russo brothers to some lesser-known ones, we have curated a list of talented brothers and sisters who have collectively graced Tinseltown with their presence. Meet these Hollywood celebrity siblings who share both bloodlines and the silver screen.

Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal

Did you know that Hollywood actors Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal who starred as siblings in the 2001 sci-fi psychological thriller film Donnie Darko are siblings in real life? Maggie is the elder one. The Zodiac actor and the Sherrybaby actor, both Oscar-nominated actors, are the children of American screenwriter and filmmaker Naomi Achs and filmmaker and poet Stephen Gyllenhaal.

Casey and Ben Affleck

While Hollywood actors Ben and Casey Affleck have their own successful careers and three Oscars in total, they have also worked together. Casey appeared in 1997's popular psychological drama Good Will Hunting, co-written by Ben for which he won Academy Award. Talking about Ben, Casey said, "There are a lot of things I've learned from him. He's a very smart guy, good director."

Russo Brothers- Anthony and Joseph

One of the most popular sibling-duo Hollywood has got is the Russo Brothers. Anthony and Joseph Russo, the American directors, producers, and screenwriters, are known around the globe for directing the Marvel films Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). They have a Primetime Emmy Award under their name for Arrested Development.

Liam and Chris Hemsworth

Actors Liam and Chris Hemsworth, another hugely popular Hollywood sibling pair, also have an elder brother Luke (Neighbours, Westworld). They were known to be troublemakers as kids and Luke shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he grew up in "the Hemsworth house of horrors." They haven't worked together in any films yet but appeared together on Saturday Night Live﻿ in 2015.

Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty

The actor and filmmaker Warren Beatty, the face of the 1970s Golden Age of American Cinema, is the younger brother of actor, author, and former dancer Shirley MacLaine. While Maclaine is a six-time Academy Award nominee and winner of one for the 1984 film Terms of Endearment, Beatty has received 14 Oscar nominations and won one for Best Director for Reds.

