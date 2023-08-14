Happy birthday, Mila Kunis: Looking at actor's most unforgettable performances

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 14, 2023 | 03:15 am 2 min read

Prolific actor Mila Kunis celebrates her 40th birthday on Monday

With big piercing eyes and a distinctive raspy voice, Hollywood actor Mila Kunis became a global crush during her That '70s Show sitcom days. While the show served as her launchpad, Kunis has since demonstrated her prowess as both a dramatic actor and a gifted comedic performer. As the actor celebrates her 40th birthday on Monday, we explore some unforgettable performances by Kunis.

'That '70s Show' (1998-2006)

With an IMDb rating of 8.1, the popular sitcom That '70s Show lives rent-free in our hearts! As the hilariously bold, forthright Jackie Burkhart, Kuni showcased impeccable comedic timing, and this show propelled her to stardom. Burkhart's pursuit of Michael Kelso (her now-husband Ashton Kutcher) and her complex frenemy dynamics with Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) provided Kunis ample opportunities to showcase her comedic brilliance.

'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' (2008)

In the Nicholas Stoller-helmed Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Kunis played Rachel Jansen—a sarcastic receptionist—and stole the spotlight with her sharp wit and carefree demeanor. When Peter Bretter (Jason Segel) arrives at her Hawaiian resort following a breakup, Jansen helps him in moving on from his ex-partner. Kunis made us believe that we all need a friend like Jansen during our most challenging post-breakup getaways.

'Black Swan' (2010)

The very same Kunis, who made the world laugh with her antics on That '70s show, also appeared in Darren Aronofsky's psychological thriller Black Swan. Featured opposite Natalie Portman, Kunis as Lily played a cunning ballerina with ambitions to replace Portman's character as the lead in Swan Lake. Kunis, with her aplomb performance, left audiences in suspense about Lily's intentions until the spine-chilling climax.

'Friends With Benefits' (2011)

"You're emotionally unavailable?... I'm emotionally damaged!" Such lines from the 2011 rom-com Friends With Benefits have remained memorable—thanks to Kunis's expressive reactions and exceptional comedic delivery that etched these dialogues in our memory. Starring opposite Justin Timberlake, Kunis shared a sizzling chemistry with her male co-lead. The story revolves around two friends who opt to engage in a physical relationship without any "strings attached."

