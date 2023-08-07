'Back to the Future': Where is time-traveling film's cast now

Entertainment

'Back to the Future': Where is time-traveling film's cast now

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 07, 2023 | 05:12 pm 2 min read

'Back to the Future' cast: Here's where they are now

Back to the Future remains etched in the hearts of people as one of the most beloved trilogies in cinematic history. Helmed by Robert Zemeckis, after the third installment came out in 1990, the allure of a potential fourth installment continues to tantalize fans. This prompts us to delve into the current endeavors of the cast members who brought this timeless saga to life.

Michael J Fox (Marty McFly)

As the time-traveling protagonist, Marty McFly, Michael J Fox left an indelible mark. Beyond this iconic film, Fox earned Emmys for beloved sitcoms, including Family Ties and Spin City. In 2020, Fox retired from acting due to his Parkinson's disease. In January, a documentary, titled Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie—recounting the life and legends of Fox, was released on Apple TV+.

Christopher Lloyd (Emmett 'Doc' Brown)

Christopher Lloyd, who made his debut with One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)—etched his place in Hollywood's cinematic history as the boisterous scientist, Dr. Emmett Brown. Apart from this role, he graced the screen in Clue, The Addams Family, and Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Even at 84, he continues to captivate audiences—lending his voice as the villain Hacker in the kids' series Cyberchase.

Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines-McFly)

Lea Thompson as McFly's mother—Lorrain Baines-McFly— delivered a memorable performance across different timelines. Beyond this role, Thompson's career has been nothing short of remarkable, as she starred in the 1990s sitcom Caroline in the City, and later appeared in shows like Ed and the Jane Doe movies. The actor also embraced directing and recently, helmed episodes of Star Trek: Picard—which aired in March 2022.

Crispin Glover (George McFly)

Remember George—McFly's father—who with his son's assistance forms a relationship with his mother? Well, Crispin Glover portrayed this character. In the subsequent sequels, Glover was replaced by Jeffrey Weissman. Despite this, he continued to make appearances in films like Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Alice in Wonderland, and Hot Tub Time Machine. You might recall the actor for his recurring role in America Gods (2017-2021).

Claudia Wells (Jennifer Parker)

Claudia Wells who portrayed Jennifer Parker in the original film, was later replaced by Elisabeth Shue in the subsequent sequels, as the actor took an extended break from acting until 2008. She made a comeback with the Back to the Future video game in 2011 and 2015. Most recently, she has been part of projects such as Vitals (2019) and Groove Street (2018).

Share this timeline