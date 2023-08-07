Hollywood's Nick Thurlow joins Mohanlal's 'Vrushabha' as executive producer

Written by Aikantik Bag August 07, 2023 | 05:23 pm 1 min read

Nick Thurlow joins 'Vrushabha' as executive producer

Mohanlal is a bonafide megastar of Malayalam movies. The actor's upcoming pan-India project Vrushabha has been in the buzz ever since its announcement. Now, the Ektaa Kapoor bankrolled project is reaching newer heights. The makers have roped in Hollywood's Nick Thurlow as the executive producer. Thurlow is known for producing Academy Award-winning films like Moonlight and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, among others.

Thurlow's reaction to the same

Thurlow reacted to the development and said, "As an executive producer, I will be looking into the different aspects of filmmaking, including creativity. This is my first brush working on a multilingual film that too outside my country and I am absolutely thrilled." The movie will also mark the debut of Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan. It will be helmed by Nanda Kishore.

