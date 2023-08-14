'Kingdom' to 'Mr. Sunshine': K-dramas set in enchanting Joseon Dynasty

'Kingdom' to 'Mr. Sunshine': K-dramas set in enchanting Joseon Dynasty

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 14, 2023

Captivating K-dramas set against the backdrop of Joseon Dynasty

K-dramas have imparted numerous lessons—teaching us how to love, care, and enjoy ramen! However, the treasure trove of knowledge extends beyond these aspects, encompassing the Joseon Dynasty—an impressive epoch spanning 500 years, from the late 14th century to the late 19th century—marked by sweeping transformation and captivating narratives. Here, we gather a collection of captivating K-dramas set in the backdrop of the Joseon Dynasty.

'The King's Affection' (2021)

Set in the Joseon Dynasty era—where the birth of twins was regarded as cursed—the story of The King's Affection centers around two royal siblings, Dam-yi and Lee Hwi. Dam-yi is sent to hiding while Lee ascends to the throne as a prince. But the threads of fate weave an unexpected path when circumstances call Dam-yi to step into the shoes of his ill-fated sibling—Lee.

'Kingdom' (2019-20)

With an 8.3 IMDb rating, the 2019 horror thriller Kingdom is one of the most celebrated K-dramas of recent times. Set against the backdrop of the Joseon Dynasty, Kingdom unravels the haunting aftermath of the monarch's demise due to the plague. The narrative revolves around the crown prince—wrongfully accused of treason—who embarks on a journey to seek answers surrounding his father's mysterious death.

'Mr. Sunshine' (2018)

Helmed by Lee Eung-bok, the 2018 K-drama Mr. Sunshine is set in Hanseong (present-day Seoul) in the early 1900s. It focuses on a Korean teenager Eugene Choi (Lee Byung-hun)—born into slavery in Joseon—who escapes to the United States and becomes part of the American military. After returning to Joseon, Eugene falls in love with an aristocrat's granddaughter, Go Ae-shin, played by Kim Tae-ri.

'Moon Embracing The Sun' (2012)

Adapted from Jung Eun-gwol's eponymous novel, the 2012 historical-fantasy drama Moon Embracing The Sun showcases a poignant love saga between a Joseon Dynasty king and a female shaman, encompassing political conflicts and conspiracy. Drawing inspiration from Jane Austen's Persuasion—the plot also features an eight-year separation of the young lovers. It set the record as the most profitable drama for the MBC network in 2012.

