Tamil actor Sindhu, who couldn't afford breast cancer treatment, dies

Written by Isha Sharma August 07, 2023 | 12:40 pm 2 min read

Tamil actor Sindhu, who had stepped into the film industry as a child artist and then subsequently worked in a few films, has reportedly passed away. She was in her early 40s. Sindhu breathed her last at around 2:15am on Monday in Chennai, per reports. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and had earlier even sought mercy killing to end her suffering.

Fans, cine artists mourn her death

Per a report in Pinkvilla, the upsetting news was shared by actor Kottachi, who took to social media to mourn her demise. He shared a photo of the late actor and said that she died "naturally." He added, "I pray to God for the peace of her soul." Fans and artists from the Tamil industry are also condoling her tragic demise.

Had to stop treatment due to lack of money

Sindhu's battle with cancer was a debilitating one. Speaking about it, she told India Glitz in March, "I only found out I had cancer in 2020, after which I had my breasts removed and now the breast lesions are gone but my disease is not resolved." "I have tried English medicine and Siddha medicine. But due to poverty, I could not continue the treatment."

'Cannot bear this torture, told my brother to kill me'

In March, Sindhu also revealed she was asked to take rest for three years but "was forced to work for food and rent." "I cannot bear this torture and told my brother to kill me with poison injection while I was sleeping. Cancer detection machines are available only in Bangalore and Hyderabad...it costs a lot of money to go there," she had said.

Sindhu survived by her daughter, grandkid

Sindhu earlier planned to seek Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's help and a government job for her 27-year-old widowed daughter, who has a child to support, India Glitz reported. Reportedly, Sindhu lived all her life in unfortunate financial conditions and was married off (and became a mother) at merely 14. She was known for Angadi Theru, Nadodigal, Naan Mahaan Alla, Thenavattu, Karuppusamy Kuthagaithaarar.

