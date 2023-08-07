#BiggBossOTT2: After shocking double eviction, these are the remaining contestants

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Check out top contestants who made it to the grand finale

There's no denying that Bigg Boss OTT 2 has spiced up our lives with its drama. As the show heads toward its grand finale, viewers were left in shock by the eviction of two beloved yet controversial contestants—Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev—from the BB house on Sunday. With their departure, let's take a look at the remaining contestants vying for the coveted title.

Why does this story matter?

For those unaware, Bigg Boss OTT is a reality digital series—serving as a spin-off to the Bigg Boss franchise. The show premiered on June 17 on JioCinema, and it is hosted by the beloved actor and fan favorite, Salman Khan. Notably, the contestants who are confined to the BB house are all in pursuit of the coveted grand prize of Rs. 25 lakh.

Double eviction happened due to this reason

Expect the unexpected in Bigg Boss! During Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the nominated contestants included Sachdev, Hadid, Jiya Shankar, and Manisha Rani. While Shankar and Rani managed to secure their places in the house, Lebanese model Hadid and actor Sachdev, were both unexpectedly evicted. The show's host, Khan, reportedly mentioned that the double eviction happened due to a "lower number of votes."

Contestants who are heading to grand finale

Abhishek Malhan had already secured his spot in the finale—being the last captain chosen by the housemates. The final list of contestants heading to the finale includes Bebika Dhurve, Rani, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, and Shankar. Yadav and Malhan are incredibly famous YouTubers, while, Rani, Dhurve, and Shankar are popular TV celebrities. Meanwhile, Bhatt is the actor and daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Who are the top contestants according to these celebrities?

Recently, BB 7 winner Gauahar Khan posted a video in which she extended support for her favorite contestants—Bhatt, Rani, Malhan, and Yadav. Previously, social media personality Uorfi Javed and actor Karan Kundrra also shared their top three choices. Javed's favorites included Rani, Malhan, and Dhurve, while Kundrra's top picks are Yadav, Malhan, and Shankar. Notably, the final episode will be aired on August 14.

