Box office: Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' likely to be taken down

Written by Aikantik Bag May 12, 2023, 10:44 am 1 min read

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' box office collection

Salman Khan has a huge fan following and he did an Eid release after four years. However, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is unable to make that impact at the box office. The Farhad Samji directorial opened to huge numbers but got crushed by Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. This upcoming weekend is crucial for the film's box office run.

Disastrous show at the box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the masala entertainer raked in Rs. 25 lakh on Thursday. Overall, it earned Rs. 109.29 crore. The film could not even cross the Rs. 1 crore mark for a week now. The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Mahie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Raghav Juyal, among others. Ram Charan features in a cameo.

