Arvind Swami roped in for Karthi's next; shooting begins soon

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 02, 2023, 03:30 pm 1 min read

Arvind Swami roped in for 'Karthi27'

Karthi is a bonafide actor in Tamil cinema. His stardom has grown by folds ever since the release of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. His upcoming film, tentatively titled Karthi27, is quite in the buzz among fans. As per reports, Arvind Swami﻿ has joined the cast of the film and he will have a meaty role in it.

Cast and crew of the film

The upcoming project is helmed by Jyotika-Suriya's 2D Entertainment and it is being helmed by C Premkumar. The director is known for his film 96. Reportedly, it's slated to go on floors later this year. At present, Karthi is shooting a film with Nalan Kumarasamy. Sathyan Sooryan has been roped in as the cinematographer for Karthi27. This will mark Sooran and Karthi's fourth collaboration.

