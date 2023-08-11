Kriti Sanon's roles that made a place in our hearts

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 11, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

Kriti Sanon, the engineer turned model and actor, made her debut with the 2014 Telugu action film 1: Nenokkadine and in the same year, she made her Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti. We take a look through some of the best roles portrayed by the actor on screen in her career spanning nearly a decade in Bollywood.

'Mimi'

Sanon played the role of an aspiring actor who becomes a surrogate mother in this 2021 Hindi film Mimi. It's a remake of the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!. She gained almost 15 kgs for the role and received critical acclaim and praise. Some even called it her career-best performance. The film marked a turning point in her career.

'Bareilly Ki Barfi'

This 2017 romantic comedy-drama film stars Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, and Ayushmann Khurrana. Bareilly Ki Barfi is based on Nicolas Barreau's novel, The Ingredients of Love. The film narrates the story of quirky characters, mistaken identities, and delightful humor through a small-town woman who is seeking love and Sanon has delivered it well. This is what makes it an entertaining and heartwarming watch.

'Raabta'

Sanon is paired with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2017 romantic action-thriller film Raabta. Despite the film not being a superhit, the pair was loved by all. Saira and Shiva, an unbreakable couple, find themselves in a difficult predicament when a stranger, claiming to be Saira's former lover who had been reborn, is out to end their union and get her back.

'Panipat'

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the 2019 Hindi epic war drama film Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Sanon. Sanon plays Parvati Bai in this film depicting the events that took place during the Third Battle of Panipat. Although the film was a box office failure, Sanon's performance received praise after her versatile performance in Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 that year.

'Heropanti'

Sanon earned the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her Bollywood debut film Heropanti. The film also marked Tiger Shroff's debut in Bollywood. It's a remake of the Telugu film Parugu starring Allu Arjun. It's a coming-of-age love story focusing on two competing characters and through the contrast of major cities versus rural towns, glittering modernity and deeply ingrained ancient traditions.

