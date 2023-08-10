Simon Carlyle's projects that reflect on his creative genius

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 10, 2023 | 06:09 pm 2 min read

Simon Carlyle was best known for 'Two Doors Down'

British creator Simon Carlyle lived a short life. The 48-year-old was loved for his writing. But not just that, he was also a fun collaborator who had an equal fan base for his humor. Reminiscing Carlyle, who recently passed away, we take a look at some of his works that prove he was a creative genius; take a look.

'Changing Ends'

The British sitcom series Changing Ends, which was released in June this year on ITVX, is one of the best works of Carlyle. The semi-autobiographical series revolves around the son of a professional football manager who grows up in Northampton and it's set in the 1980s. Directed by Dave Lambert, it features Alan Carr playing himself in the series. IMDb rating: 8.1/10 stars

'Two Doors Down'

The best and most popular writing work of Carlyle is the Scottish television series titled Two Doors Down. Produced by BBC Studios, the series was co-created by Carlyle and Gregor Sharp. It featured actors Alex Norton, Arabella Weir, Doon Mackichan, Elaine C Smith, and Jonathan Watson in the lead. The characters are neighbors in one of Scotland's suburban streets. IMDb rating: 8/10 stars

'Boy Meets Girl'

Boy Meets Girl is a series that aired its first season on TV in 2015. It returned with its second and final season which premiered between July and August in 2016. Starring Rebecca Root, Harry Hepple, and Denise Welch, it was jointly written by Carlyle, Elliott Kerrigan, and Andrew Mettam, and was directed by Paul Walker. IMDb rating: 7.4/10 stars

'Happy Hollidays'

Happy Hollidays is a situational comedy series that was jointly created and written by Carlyle and Sharp. The duo also worked together on Two Doors Down. Broadcast by BBC Scotland, it was produced by Effingee Productions. The series showcased Ford Kiernan in the lead role of Colin Holliday. Also seen in the series were Karen Dunbar and Gavin Mitchell. IMDb rating: 5.6/10 stars

