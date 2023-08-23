#BoxOfficeCollection: 'RRKPK' to surpass Rs. 150 crore mark in India

Written by Aikantik Bag August 23, 2023 | 11:20 am 1 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' box office collection

Karan Johar is one of the most bankable directors in Bollywood. His commercial viability streak is unbroken in his 25 years of filmmaking. His recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has done the same and is currently inching closer to the Rs. 150 crore mark in India. The film is currently pitted against new releases like OMG 2 and Gadar 2.

Facing steep competition from other biggies

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Alia Bhatt-headlined film earned Rs. 60 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 146.4 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra, among others. The project is bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

