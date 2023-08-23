TV shows that brought fame to David Jacobs

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 23, 2023 | 11:19 am 2 min read

Writer-creator David Jacobs died recently at the age of 84

The two-time Emmy-nominated writer David Jacobs created some of the best TV shows during the prime of his career. His works as a creator have led to some of the most memorable shows from the late '70s till the early '90s. Meanwhile, here are some of the popular creations of Jacobs, who passed away recently at 84, that brought him popularity.

'Dallas'

Jacobs is best known for creating the American soap opera Dallas which ran multiple successful seasons. The first season aired on CBS in 1978 and it went on to continue till the 1990s. Dallas was much loved for its characters, but mostly for its cliffhangers that kept the audience glued. The show eventually went off the air on May 3, 1991.

'Knots Landing'

Another successful primetime show created by Jacobs was Knots Landing. For the unversed, it was a spin-off to Jacobs's Dallas, but its concept predated the original series. Knots Landing first premiered on CBS in December 1979 and went on to continue till May 1993. Throughout its 14 seasons, it covered topics such as rape, kidnapping, murder, assassinations, etc.

'Paradise'

Paradise, which was later renamed Guns of Paradise is another CBS series that aired from October 27, 1988, to May 10, 1990. The American family TV series was created by Jacobs and Robert Porter. The series revolved around a fictional gunfighter character named Ethan Allen Cord, who was given the responsibility to take care of his dead sister's four children.

'Family'

After his debut as a writer with Kingston: Confidential, Jacobs's second project was the TV series titled Family. He reportedly wrote the third season of the series. It first aired in 1976 and went on till 1980. It is regarded as one of the first contemporary shows to show a traditional family that had believable and realistic characters.

