Jennifer Lawrence's top IMDb-rated performances you can't miss

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 15, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

Jennifer Lawrence's best roles

From being discovered in New York streets as a teenage actor to winning an Oscar within two years of debut, Jennifer Lawrence has established herself as one of the best current actors in Hollywood. Be it popular franchises like Marvel's X-Men and The Hunger Games, or critically acclaimed independent films, the action star has excelled in both. Check out her five top IMDb-rated films.

'X-Men: Days of Future Past' (2014)- 7.9/10

Lawrence garnered global recognition with her portrayal of the mutant Mystique, the foster sister of Charles Xavier aka Professor X, in the X-Men film franchise. Wolverine is sent back in time by the X-Men in a last-ditch attempt to alter events and avert a catastrophe that will affect mutants and humans equally. Mystique's attempt to assassinate Bolivar Trask is central to the plot.

'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)- 7.7/10

Lawrence won the Academy Award, becoming the second-youngest winner in the category at age 22, for her role in Silver Linings Playbook. She portrayed a troubled young widow in the 2012 romantic comedy-drama film. Based on Matthew Quick's 2008 novel The Silver Linings Playbook, the film also stars Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, Anupam Kher, Chris Tucker, and Jacki Weaver, among others.

'X-Men: First Class' (2011)- 7.7/10

In the 2011 Marvel film X-Men: First Class, Lawrence portrays Mystique, a superhuman with the ability of shapeshifting who can mimic the appearance and change into anyone including their voice with exquisite precision. Known to be a foe of the X-Men, Mystique is one of the most powerful female antiheroes. Lawrence took the already established character a notch higher with her portrayal.

'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' (2013)- 7.5/10

Lawrence became the highest-grossing female action hero with her role in The Hunger Games franchise. The second installment The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in the series with 7.5/10 on IMDb makes it to one of the top performances of Lawrence. Based on the 2009 novel Catching Fire by Suzanne Collins, the film stars Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, the protagonist of the trilogy.

'The Hunger Games' (2012)-7.2/10

The novel trilogy is set in Panem, a North American country comprising 13 districts of poverty. Children from the first 12 districts are chosen by lottery each year to take part in "The Hunger Games," a compulsory televised battle royale death match. The first installment, The Hunger Games, in the series follows Everdeen taking her sister's place in the fight.

