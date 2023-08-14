Leonardo DiCaprio-backed films about the environment

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 14, 2023 | 05:59 pm 2 min read

Leonardo DiCaprio has always raised his voice when it comes to environmental conservation. Whether it is about wildlife protection or climate change, he has always spoken about it. In fact, the Oscar-winning actor has also used his art to create awareness regarding the environment and the immediate need to save our planet. Below are films/documentaries of DiCaprio on climate change; check these out.

'Before the Flood'

DiCaprio produced the 2016 documentary titled Before the Flood, along with James Packer, Fisher Stevens, and others. Directed by Stevens, the documentary is about climate change. Filmmaker Martin Scorsese came on board as the executive producer. Numerous public figures were interviewed in the documentary which discussed the impact of climate change. It was eventually aired on National Geographic Channel.

'Ice on Fire'

DiCaprio produced another film related to climate change, titled Ice on Fire. Released in 2019, three years after Before the Flood, the documentary was also narrated by DiCaprio. The film was about the environmental impact of Arctic methane release. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival where it received a standing ovation. It was later released on HBO.

'The 11th Hour'

Another documentary film narrated and produced by DiCaprio is the 2007 film The 11th Hour. Directed by Leila Conners Petersen and Nadia Conners, it is about the grave problems that planet Earth is facing. It has interviews of many prominent faces from different fields including scientists and journalists. For the unversed, the film was also co-written by DiCaprio.

'Virunga'

The wildlife documentary feature Virunga, which also received a nomination for the Academy Awards, became a huge success. The film, directed by Orlando von Einsiedel, is based on the conservation works and efforts done by the rangers of Virunga National Park in Congo. Following the documentary's success, DiCaprio decided to partner with Netflix for a feature film on Virunga.

