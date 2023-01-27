Lifestyle

Tired of unkempt gardens? Simple tips to keep them clean

Written by Sneha Das Jan 27, 2023, 04:58 pm 3 min read

These tips will keep your garden neat and tidy

Maintaining a garden at home is not only good for your mental health but also for the environment as you can grow your own produce and build a more sustainable lifestyle. It is the ideal place to sit and relax after a tiring day and watch your beautiful plants thrive. Follow these tips to become a pro-gardener and keep your garden clean.

Remove all weeds

Gardens usually have weeds which are like pests that can reach the seed and kill your plants. So, cleaning all weeds is important for the well-being of your garden. However, using chemicals to kill weeds can often affect the soil. It is best to hand-pick weeds or use a garden hoe to remove them from flower beds and raised beds.

Mow your garden regularly and water the grass and plants

It is important to water the grass and plants quite often to keep your garden neat and in fresh condition. Water your plants daily and the grass two-four times a week depending on the season. Also, mow your garden once the grass grows to five-six cm in height. Regular mowing will also make the grass grow stronger and healthier over time.

Clean the pots and leaves daily

If you want to maintain the aesthetic appeal of your garden, then make it a habit to dust the dirt and mud on the leaves and pots. Cleaning off the dust from the leaves will make them look more lively and ensure more light gets to your plant. Use a soft cloth to clean the leaves, and scrub and wash the pots and planters.

Remove dry leaves and prune shrubs and trees

Make sure to remove the dry and fallen leaves from the garden periodically to make it look tidy. These fallen leaves often decay on the garden path and make the surfaces slippery. You can sweep them up using a garden broom. Also, prune the dead branches on shrubs and bushes before you start clipping to prevent diseases from spreading to other plant parts.

Clean the garden furniture, and decorations once a week

Your outdoor garden furniture and decorations like tables, chairs, or loungers can collect grime, moisture, mold, and dust over time and make your garden look unclean and repulsive. So, make sure to wipe them down once a week with a wet cloth and household cleaning solutions to maintain them. Remember to repair or replace any broken or worn-out furniture to maintain a clean ambiance.