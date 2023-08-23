Serena Williams welcomes second baby: Glimpses of her Instagram family-moments

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 23, 2023 | 11:04 am 3 min read

Serena Williams welcomes her second child, a daughter named Adira River Ohanian

Tennis legend Serena Williams joyfully announced the arrival of her second child, a daughter named Adira River Ohanian, with her entrepreneur husband Alexis Ohanian, in an endearing TikTok video shared on Wednesday. The heartfelt video, which is brimming with love and familial connection—serves as a perfect occasion to reflect upon the beautiful moments shared by Williams, Ohanian, and their oldest daughter Olympia on Instagram.

But first, here's how Olympia met her little sister

Taking to Instagram, Williams's husband—who co-founded Reddit—shared a video that introduces the newest addition to their family to their daughter Olympia. Ohanian penned a caption that read, "I'll never forget the moment I introduced Olympia to her baby sister." Further expressing his sentiments, he added, "Grateful to report our house is teeming with love...a happy, healthy newborn girl and a happy & healthy mama."

#FamilyMoments: When teacher Olympia taught her mother to play piano

In a heartwarming Instagram moment, Williams shared a video in which Olympia turned into a teacher and taught her to play the piano. The video's caption read, "I teach her tennis...She teaches me piano." There's a candid moment when Williams playfully asks her daughter, "Are you gonna fire me?" after a minor slip-up. In response, Olympia showcases her patience as a dedicated teacher.

When Olympia helped zip up her mother's dress

You might've noticed how the mother-daughter duo often shows up donning matching outfits- a sight to behold! As you'll scroll down on her feed, you'll come across a picture that doesn't show their typical twirls and princess-like poses, but rather a serene moment where Olympia assists in zipping up her mother's dress. In this picture, Olympia aptly proved that she has her mother's back!

When the sweet family stopped for a perfect portrait

She is a tennis legend; he is a crazy successful entrepreneur, and together with their daughter, they form a beautiful family! This profound connection and warmth is amazingly portrayed through a picture posted by Ohanian, accompanied by a caption that read, "Business Dad life never stops. Though sometimes it pauses for a family photo. Trying to do the best I can for these two."

When Olympia and Ohanian together cheered for Williams

It's no secret that this family supports one another in moments of joy and on the grand stage of tournaments. A notable Instagram moment depicts this perfectly when Ohanian and Olympia cheered for Williams during the A Day at the Drive exhibition tournament in Australia in 2021, where Williams triumphed over Naomi Osaka. Williams's family remained steadfastly by her side—and it was absolutely adorable!

