#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Jailer' to surpass Rs. 300 crore mark in India

Written by Aikantik Bag August 23, 2023 | 10:44 am 1 min read

'Jailer' box office collection

Rajinikanth is a megastar of Tamil cinema for decades now. The actor is pushing the boundary with every film and he is not giving up anytime soon. His recent release Jailer has become a box office phenomenon and has surpassed the Rs. 500 crore mark globally. In India, the action entertainer is inching toward the Rs. 300 crore mark.

Quite stable at the box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial earned Rs. 4.5 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 291.8 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics but has been loved by viewers. The cast includes Tamannaah Bhatia, Shiva Rajkumar, Yogi Babu, Jackie Shroff, and Mohanlal, among others. The project is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran.

