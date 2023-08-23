Happy birthday, Gauahar Khan: Lesser-known facts about 'BB7' winner

'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gauahar Khan celebrates her 40th birthday on Wednesday

Gauahar Khan is a name that needs no introduction! The actor showcased her multifaceted charismatic personality by prominently appearing in movies like Game, Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, and Ishaqzaade, and rose to prominence as the winner of the reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 7—which premiered in 2013. As the actor celebrates her 40th birthday on Wednesday, we gather her lesser-known facts.

Khan's journey in entertainment commenced as a model

Marking the initial steps of her illustrious career, Khan, at the age of 18, participated in the Femina Miss India contest in 2002—clinched the fourth position—and secured the coveted Miss Talented title. Interestingly, Neha Dhupia won the crown that year. But, for Khan, this pageant marked the stepping stone of her journey, as she went on to represent India in the Miss International competition.

When Khan lost out on a role in 'Slumdog Millionaire'

For those unaware, Khan was auditioned by Danny Boyle for the Academy Award-winning Slumdog Millionaire. Sharing about it in an interview with Film Companion, Khan stated, "One of the biggest projects I lost was because...I was too good-looking for it." "Boyle after the fifth round of auditions said, 'You're a fantastic actor...but somehow I won't be able to cast you...with your face,'" Khan added.

When Khan wore 'jarring' make-up to fit in 'Rocket Singh'

You might be aware that Khan made her acting debut in the 2009 film Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. However, many might not know that she deliberately wore "jarring" make-up to fit the character. Khan once shared that the film's director Shimit Amin worked meticulously to ensure she sported extra "pinks" in her makeup along with more eye-catching lipstick.

Did you know Khan was engaged to Sajid Khan?

For those unaware, filmmaker Sajid Khan once revealed that he was in fact engaged to Khan—during his appearance on the show Koshish Se Kaamyabi Tak in 2022. The Heyy Babyy director was questioned about the reasons for the dissolution of his engagement with Khan, to which he stated that despite being in a committed relationship, he continued to spend time with other girls.

