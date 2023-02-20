Lifestyle

5 natural remedies that can help you sleep during pregnancy

Fluctuating hormones during pregnancy can make it uncomfortable for you to sleep. According to a 2018 study, out of 486 pregnancies, 44.2% suffered from insomnia during the first trimester. Apart from hormonal changes, physical discomfort, hunger, indigestion caused by spicy foods, anxiety, and frequent bathroom trips can worsen your insomnia. Here are five natural and home remedies to beat insomnia during pregnancy.

Drink herbal tea

Drinking a warm cup of herbal tea during bedtime can help you calm down and relax which will aid in proper sleep. The soothing and relaxing properties of the herbal tea will not only induce sleep but also protect your body against several harmful infections. You can have chamomile tea which is loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Have it one hour before bedtime.

Have an Epsom salt bath

An Epsom salt bath in lukewarm water will help ease sore muscles, leg cramps, and back pain that are commonly associated with pregnancy. Its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties will help you relax and have a sound sleep. The magnesium in Epsom salt will help your body produce melatonin, a hormone that treats sleep disorders. Add Epsom salt to lukewarm water and bathe with it.

Try relaxation techniques

The best way to calm your anxious mind during pregnancy is by including light relaxation exercises in your daily routine. You can try meditation or deep breathing for 10 minutes daily to cope with stress and sleep better at night. You can also try light stretching and yoga poses like lotus pose or child's pose to relax both your mind and body before sleep.

Get a bedtime massage.

Massages are usually considered safe and healthy during the first trimester. Getting a therapeutic bedtime massage will offer you a sense of wellness, soothe your muscle tension, reduce stress and help you sleep better. You can ask your masseuse or partner to gently massage your shoulders, hands, and feet. You can also use essential oils or lotions for the added benefit of aromatherapy.

Eat melatonin-rich foods

Associated with the sleep-wake cycle, melatonin is a hormone that your body makes in the pineal gland. It prevents insomnia during pregnancy and lets you sleep peacefully. You can try melatonin-rich tart cherry juice which can increase your sleep time by 90 minutes a night. It is high in antioxidants. You can also have pistachios as they contain a good quantity of melatonin.