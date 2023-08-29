Rajkumar Santoshi to direct Aamir Khan's next; premiering next year

Written by Aikantik Bag August 29, 2023 | 04:17 pm 2 min read

Rajkumar Santoshi to direct Aamir Khan's next

Ever since Aamir Khan took a sabbatical, the anticipation surrounding his next acting venture has been quite high. Earlier, in the day, reports suggested that Khan is set to get back into acting and the film will go into production in January 2024. Now, reports are rife that the superstar will be collaborating with Rajkumar Santoshi in a paisa vasool entertainer. It will mark the duo's reunion after Andaz Apna Apna which was released 30 years ago.

Aiming for a Christmas 2024 release

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi have been discussing a subject for a while now and things have finally fallen into place. Aamir has loved what's developed by Santoshi and has been sitting with him to work on all the aspects over the last few months." Reportedly, the makers are planning to release it on Christmas 2024. This marks the 16th film under Khan's production banner, Aamir Khan Productions.

Khan struck a multiple-film deal with Jio Studios

This movie is part of a two-film deal with Santoshi. While Khan will star in the first film, the second one is expected to go on floors in 2025. On the other hand, Khan's multi-film deal with Jio Studios signifies a strong partnership between the two entities. The upcoming Santoshi film will be bankrolled by Khan and Jio Studios, with more details about the deal to be revealed soon.

