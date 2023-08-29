Aamir Khan eyes acting comeback in 2024! Release date revealed

Aamir Khan eyes acting comeback in 2024! Release date revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag August 29, 2023 | 01:00 pm 1 min read

Aamir Khan's upcoming acting venture to release in December 2024

Aamir Khan is set to make a comeback on silver screens! Yes, after the commercial debacle of Khan's dream project Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor went on a hiatus. Now, reports are rife that Mr. Perfectionist is set to bankroll and star in an upcoming film, slated for December 20, 2024 release. Fans will be eager to watch him back on celluloid.

Production details and Khan's other endeavors

Khan is one of the most adept actors who is known for his intricate storytelling and impeccable acting skills. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the project is currently in pre-production and is set to go on floors in January 2024. The details about its cast and crew have been kept under wraps! Khan is also focusing on producing Campeones remake starring Farhan Akhtar.

