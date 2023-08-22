Excited for SRK's 'Dunki'? Check out the teaser release date

Written by Aikantik Bag August 22, 2023 | 04:44 pm 2 min read

'Dunki' teaser to release on Diwali 2023

Acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is preparing to unveil the teaser for his highly anticipated film Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan, during Diwali. The movie, which explores illegal immigration through the "Donkey Flight" method, promises a thrilling journey filled with emotions and unexpected twists. The teaser is set to offer a glimpse into the captivating world that Hirani and Khan have masterfully crafted, highlighting their combined skills in storytelling and magnetic on-screen presence.

Khan duo to arrive once again on Diwali

A source close to the development spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, "Raju sir is planning to release the Dunki teaser on Diwali and is planning to start working on the same at the earliest." Interestingly, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is slated for Diwali release and the teaser is expected to be attached with the same. The Hirani-SRK collaboration is highly anticipated as Hirani had offered both Munnabhai M.B.B.S. and 3 Idiots to the superstar first.

'Dunki' in a nutshell

The social comedy also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and Satish Shah, among others. The music is helmed by Pritam and the story is penned by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner. The hype surrounding this film is huge after the humongous success of Pathaan and the ever-increasing buzz surrounding Khan's upcoming film Jawan.

