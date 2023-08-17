#BoxOfficeCollection: 'OMG 2' witnesses a huge drop on weekdays

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'OMG 2' witnesses a huge drop on weekdays

Written by Aikantik Bag August 17, 2023

'OMG 2' box office collection

Akshay Kumar has finally captured the box office after a string of flops. His recent release OMG 2 has been receiving love from critics and fans. The movie is earning quite well and is about to surpass the Rs. 100 crore mark soon. OMG 2 being an 'A' rated film has affected its box office collection. It is pitted against Gadar 2.

Inching closer to Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Rai directorial earned Rs. 7.5 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 80.02 crore. The story revolves around sex education in India and it has received phenomenal reviews from critics. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam Dhar, and Arun Govil, among others. The project is bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios.

