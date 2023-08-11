Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday special: Top entertainer films

Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday special: Top entertainer films

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 11, 2023 | 08:51 am 2 min read

It's Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday! Fernandez was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006 and represented her country at Miss Universe 2006 before she ventured into Bollywood. Since her debut in 2009, Fernandez has starred in several mass entertainer films opposite actors like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Kichcha Sudeep. On her 38th birthday, check out some of her top action-packed films.

'Vikrant Rona' (2022)

The action-adventure thriller film Vikrant Rona, starring Sudeep and Fernandez, is one of the Kannada films that entered the Rs. 200 crore club and became the third highest-grossing Kannada film. The film follows Inspector Vikrant Rona, who travels to a secluded community in the heart of a tropical rainforest. As the film unfolds, he begins seeing a number of strange unexplainable supernatural events.

'Kick' (2014)

Marking the directorial debut of filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, the 2014 action comedy film Kick stars Khan, Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. After ending a brief romance, an adrenaline "kick" addict decides to start a new life as a burglar. However, he ends up in a turf battle with a local gangster and is chased by the police.

'Housefull 2' (2012)

After Fernandez's first commercial success with Murder 2, she landed several glamorous roles in many mass-entertaining films starting with Housefull 2. It's a comedy of errors in which four men aid one another in confusing their intended fathers-in-law, resulting in chaos and confusion. The film's ensemble cast comprises Kumar, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Asin, Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, and Mithun Chakraborty.

'Murder 2' (2011)

A quasi-sequel to the 2004 film Murder, the 2011 psychological thriller Murder 2 starring Emraan Hashmi, Fernandez, and Prashant Narayanan, was her career's breakthrough film. It narrates the story of an ex-cop hired by a pimp to track down missing call girls and the kidnapper who took them. Murder 2 is inspired by the 2006 Nithari serial killings in Noida, as per the makers.

'Aladin' (2009)

Fernandez debuted in Bollywood with Sujoy Ghosh's 2009 fantasy drama film Aladin starring Amitabh Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sanjay Dutt. She won the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year for the film. It follows Aladin Chatterjee who imitates his namesake's actions as a college student by releasing the genie, Genius and romancing exchange student Jasmine. However, the vile Ringmaster follows soon.

