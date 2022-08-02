Entertainment

'Vikrant Rona' becomes third-fastest Kannada film to touch Rs. 100cr

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 02, 2022, 11:45 pm 2 min read

'Vikrant Rona' hit the theaters on July 28.

In some exciting news for the fans of Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep, his latest outing Vikrant Rona has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the third-fastest Kannada film ever to cross the Rs. 100cr benchmark at the global box office. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the film has surpassed KGF: Chapter 1 to reach this milestone. Read on to learn more.

Feat Third Kannada film to touch Rs. 100cr-mark this year

Vikrant Rona collected Rs. 33-35cr worldwide on its opening day (July 28). In four days, the film reportedly crossed the Rs. 100cr mark. Vikrant Rona is also the third Kannada film to have touched Rs. 100cr milestone this year at the global box office. Also, it is at the eighth position on the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Kannada movies in the US.

Information How much did the film make in India?

Pinkvilla reported the film minted Rs. 13.50cr on its opening day in India. On its second day, Vikrant Rona made Rs. 6.50cr. In its opening weekend, it collected Rs. 8.25cr and Rs. 10.75cr on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The film saw a huge drop on Monday, as it earned only Rs. 3.50cr. Nevertheless, it has made Rs. 42.50 crore in the country so far.

Data Territorial breakdown of Indian box office collections

Karnataka is, unsurprisingly, the biggest contributor to Vikrant Rona's domestic box office collections. In the state, the film has collected Rs. 26cr so far. In the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the movie has collectively made Rs. 6.75cr. In Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the Sudeep starrer has minted Rs. 2.75cr. From all the other states, it has earned Rs. 7cr so far.

Details All you need to know about the film

Besides Sudeep, Vikrant Rona stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others. It is a fictional action-adventure film with Ajaneesh Loknath composing its music. Ashik Kusugolli and William David helmed the film's editing and cinematography, respectively. It is currently screening in theaters across the country in multiple languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.