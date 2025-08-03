Oben Electric to unveil next-gen Rorr EZ on August 5

Since its 2024 launch, the Rorr EZ has become a popular choice for daily commuters. The bike is designed specifically for city commuting and promises effortless handling, an eye-catching design, and high-performance tech. It eliminates clutch and gear shifting while reducing vibrations and heat. The current model offers an IDC range of up to 175km with fast charging capabilities and a top speed of 95km/h.

Upgrades

What to expect from upcoming model

The next-generation Rorr EZ will continue to use Oben's proprietary high-performance Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery technology. This tech offers 50% more heat resistance and double the lifespan, ensuring consistent reliability across India's diverse riding conditions. The new model is expected to retain the commuter-first appeal while introducing bold upgrades for riders looking for more from their daily electric ride. The current model costs ₹1-1.30 lakh (ex-showroom), while the upcoming one could be priced at ₹1.10-1.50 lakh.