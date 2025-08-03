Oben Electric to unveil next-gen Rorr EZ on August 5
What's the story
Oben Electric, a leading Indian manufacturer of electric motorcycles, is gearing up to launch its next-generation model, the Rorr EZ. The unveiling will take place on August 5. The new model is expected to bring advanced technology and redefined rider-centric features while maintaining the commuter-first DNA and core strengths of performance, reliability, and practicality. Bookings for the new Rorr EZ will open on launch day with deliveries starting from August 15.
Popularity
Details of current Rorr EZ
Since its 2024 launch, the Rorr EZ has become a popular choice for daily commuters. The bike is designed specifically for city commuting and promises effortless handling, an eye-catching design, and high-performance tech. It eliminates clutch and gear shifting while reducing vibrations and heat. The current model offers an IDC range of up to 175km with fast charging capabilities and a top speed of 95km/h.
Upgrades
What to expect from upcoming model
The next-generation Rorr EZ will continue to use Oben's proprietary high-performance Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery technology. This tech offers 50% more heat resistance and double the lifespan, ensuring consistent reliability across India's diverse riding conditions. The new model is expected to retain the commuter-first appeal while introducing bold upgrades for riders looking for more from their daily electric ride. The current model costs ₹1-1.30 lakh (ex-showroom), while the upcoming one could be priced at ₹1.10-1.50 lakh.