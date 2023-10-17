Revolt RV400 Cricket Special Edition launched at Rs. 1.55 lakh

The India Blue edition retains design and specs of the standard model

Revolt Motors has launched the RV400 India Blue - Cricket Special Edition electric motorcycle, aimed at cricket fans in India. The release aligns with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 taking place in the country. With a retail price of Rs. 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom, including charger), the special RV400 sports a fresh 'India Blue' shade, inspired by the Indian Cricket Team's jersey color. The e-motorcycle will be up for grabs starting October 24, 2023.

Special festive season pricing and state subsidies

For a limited period during the festive season, the special Revolt RV400 will be offered at a reduced price of Rs. 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). In Delhi, the ex-showroom price falls to Rs. 1.19 lakh, due to a Rs. 16,000 state subsidy and a Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus. Despite the new color choice, the special edition keeps the same design and specs as the standard model, with no mechanical or visual alterations.

An ode to cricket and eco-friendly transportation

Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises, shared her enthusiasm about the launch, saying the RV400 India Blue is "a symbol of our unwavering support for the Indian Cricket Team in the 2023 World Cup." She also mentioned that this edition "perfectly encapsulates our vision of combining technology and style to provide an eco-friendly, premium riding experience." The India Blue color signifies not just a shade but also "a statement" that brings elegance and pride to the Revolt RV400 lineup.

Second special edition for Revolt RV400 this year

The Revolt RV400 India Blue marks the second special edition introduced by Revolt India for the RV400 this year. The company previously launched a Stealth Black paint scheme for the electric bike in August. Through these limited edition offerings, Revolt Motors aims to cater to the varied tastes of its customers while promoting eco-friendly transportation options in the Indian market.