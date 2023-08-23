Revolt celebrates sixth anniversary with limited-run RV400 Stealth Black

Auto

Revolt celebrates sixth anniversary with limited-run RV400 Stealth Black

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 23, 2023 | 03:12 pm 1 min read

Revolt RV400 Stealth Black rides on 17-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Revolt Motors)

Revolt Motors has launched the limited-run RV400 Stealth Black edition e-motorcycle to commemorate its sixth anniversary in India. Priced at Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom, including charger), this special edition EV features a sleek design with darkened cosmetic elements, a new gold-color finish for the front suspension, and added accessories. Deliveries of the limited-run all-electric model are scheduled to begin in October.

It features gold-colored front forks and 17-inch designer wheels

The RV400's Stealth Black edition boasts several eye-catching cosmetic changes such as a blacked-out rear swingarm, rear grab handle, and parts of the frame. The chrome trimming on the handlebars has also been blacked-out and a small flyscreen adds a touch of flair to the overall design. The inverted front forks are finished in a gold color to offer a premium feel, while the rear mono-shock unit sports a striking yellow finish.

It promises a range of up to 150km per charge

Powering the limited-run Revolt RV400 is the same 3kW mid-mounted motor with a belt-drive system and a removable 3.24kWh battery pack as the standard model. The EV promises a range of up to 150km on a single charge. A full charge takes approximately 4.5 hours.

Share this timeline